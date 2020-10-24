Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post sales of $14.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.23 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $19.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $65.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.29 billion to $69.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.21 billion to $89.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

