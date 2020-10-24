Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.
