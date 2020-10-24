Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,691 shares of company stock worth $54,073,195 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

