Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

PEBO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

