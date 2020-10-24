Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

IBKR stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

