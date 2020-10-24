Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 720,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $17.70 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

