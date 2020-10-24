Reviewing Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) & Callitas Health (NASDAQ:MPHMF)

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $95.81 million 0.84 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Geospace Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -6.50% -9.23% -8.06% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geospace Technologies and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Callitas Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphic, industrial graphic, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. It operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

