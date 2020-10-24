Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

