Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Shares of Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and traded as high as $27.00. Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 219,931 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.05.

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

