Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.39. Dekeloil Public shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 520,416 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

