Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.18

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and traded as high as $214.07. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $213.71, with a volume of 59,617 shares traded.

KXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$194.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 215.65.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3936812 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total value of C$374,980.00. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total transaction of C$1,979,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,264,146.29. Insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,835 over the last 90 days.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.