YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.80

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and traded as high as $80.54. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

