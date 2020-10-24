Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.01

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.18. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 100,289 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Connect Group PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18
Connect Group PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.18
Dekeloil Public Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25
Dekeloil Public Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25
Kinaxis Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.18
Kinaxis Inc. Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $194.18
YASKAWA Electric Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.80
YASKAWA Electric Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.80
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.01
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.01
Cannabis Sativa Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40
Cannabis Sativa Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report