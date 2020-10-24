Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.01

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.18. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 100,289 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.