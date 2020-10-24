Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 7,783 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

