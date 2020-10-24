Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.24

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.98. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.