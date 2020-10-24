MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.43

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $25.39. MMA Capital shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 5,185 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 175.49% and a return on equity of 28.65%.
MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
