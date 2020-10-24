MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.43

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $25.39. MMA Capital shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 5,185 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 175.49% and a return on equity of 28.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 45.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MMA Capital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

