Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.54

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $22.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 121,125 shares.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 69.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 96,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 464,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 243,201 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

