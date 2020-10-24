Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 32,880 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $57.61 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.