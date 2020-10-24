Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.22

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $11.01. Andrew Peller shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 12,114 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.13.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

