Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $16.72. Transcontinental shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.