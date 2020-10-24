Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.07

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and traded as high as $54.93. Eldorado Resorts shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 2,519,553 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 654,255 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 145,601 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

