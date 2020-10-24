Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.71. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 80,630 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

