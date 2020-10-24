Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.20. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 9,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

