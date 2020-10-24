NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.91. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 39,733 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

