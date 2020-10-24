DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.49

Shares of DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.00. DX (Group) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 165,151 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.60. The company has a market cap of $94.66 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Ian Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61). Also, insider Ronald Series acquired 95,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £18,050 ($23,582.44). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 255,500 shares of company stock worth $4,533,500.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.