TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $304.78

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.78 and traded as high as $322.90. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $322.90, with a volume of 2,812,507 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. TUI AG (TUI.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($5.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

