THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.60

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.82. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 62,457 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

