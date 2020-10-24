Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $764.38

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $764.38 and traded as high as $809.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $806.00, with a volume of 45,084 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 764.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 718.12.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

