Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $764.38

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $764.38 and traded as high as $809.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $806.00, with a volume of 45,084 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 764.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 718.12.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Evogene Ltd
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Evogene Ltd
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Aon PLC
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $143,000 Investment in Aon PLC
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Tiffany & Co.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Tiffany & Co.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 2,889 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 2,889 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report