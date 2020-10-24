Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.43

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $9.49. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 8,304 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.