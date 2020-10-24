Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $2,034,471.78 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 19th, Michael Lynton sold 166,788 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,838,519.88.
- On Monday, October 5th, Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,503,222.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Snap by 180.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
