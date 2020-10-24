Analyzing CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Brandt (NASDAQ:BNDT)

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 46.39% 9.93% 2.58% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CME Group and Brandt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $4.87 billion 12.07 $2.12 billion $6.80 24.10 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CME Group and Brandt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 4 6 7 0 2.18 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group currently has a consensus target price of $183.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%.

Risk & Volatility

CME Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CME Group beats Brandt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions; and provides clearing for exchange-traded contracts and cleared swaps, as well as settlement services. It also offers transaction lifecycle management services, such as trade and portfolio management, financial resource optimization, analytics, and regulatory reporting. In addition, the company provides a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Brandt Company Profile

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

