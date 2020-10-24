SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) versus ABM Industries (OTCMKTS:ABM) Critical Analysis

SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SSLJ.com and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSLJ.com and ABM Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.37 $127.40 million $2.05 17.40

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Volatility and Risk

SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SSLJ.com and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given ABM Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Summary

ABM Industries beats SSLJ.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSLJ.com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

