Critical Analysis: Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) & The Goldfield (NASDAQ:GV)

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Goldfield alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Goldfield and Aegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A Aegion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aegion has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.12%. Given Aegion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aegion is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and Aegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% Aegion -0.55% 7.98% 3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Aegion shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Aegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Goldfield and Aegion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.64 $6.73 million N/A N/A Aegion $1.21 billion 0.40 -$20.89 million $1.21 13.01

The Goldfield has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aegion.

Volatility & Risk

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegion has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Goldfield beats Aegion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation and new installation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; thermoplastic pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including pipelines, energy, oil and gas, refinery, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.