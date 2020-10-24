Contrasting TIM (TIMB) & The Competition

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TIM to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM Competitors 1166 3010 2762 160 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 40.82%. Given TIM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TIM pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 55.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion $917.85 million 11.10 TIM Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.81

TIM’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% TIM Competitors -64.01% -0.34% 0.10%

About TIM

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

