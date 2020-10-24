Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $824.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

