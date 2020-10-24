Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Embraer stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45. Embraer has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 556,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 64.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 189,384 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

