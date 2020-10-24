Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Otonomy stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.