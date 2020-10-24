Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $250.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 549.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

