Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 160.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $406.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Research analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.