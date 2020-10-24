Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.19. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $12.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.55 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

BABA opened at $309.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 319.8% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

