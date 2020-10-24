Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $44.01 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $3,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.