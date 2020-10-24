Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.15. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,887,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

