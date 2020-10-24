Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 319,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 910,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,090,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

