Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

