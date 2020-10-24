Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wayfair by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,930,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,549 shares of company stock valued at $192,868,714. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE W opened at $265.85 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average is $223.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.15.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

