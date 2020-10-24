Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after buying an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.