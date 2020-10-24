Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.42, a PEG ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.