Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,677 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

