Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,409,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

SYSCO stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

