Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,719 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

